Restrictions on roads waived for ag industry

Posted 4/01/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

McKenzie County ag producers will be able to move their grain that is stored on their farms to area elevators earlier than normal following action by the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners that waived the current frost road restrictions on county roads.

During a special meeting on Wednesday, March 25, during which the commissioners agreed to the waiver, they said the waiver would not apply to the oil industry.

The county’s decision to lift the frost restrictions on its roads follows similar decisions by Mountrail, Williams and Dunn counties.

“We want all the counties to have the same restrictions,” stated Commissioner Doug Nordby. “Normally the frost laws go off the end of April to the first part of May. Suhail (the county’s engineer) recommends waiting two weeks to take the frost laws off on all county roads.”

