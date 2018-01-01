Latest News

Red Rock opens new dealership in Watford City

Posted 2/13/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Just over one year after the Nelson family announced their plans to open a new car dealership in Watford City, new vehicles are slowing rolling into the car lot of Red Rock of Watford City, which is located at 1212 4th Ave. NE, just east of the post office.

“We’re excited to be coming to Watford City and being part of the growing Watford City community,” stated Allex Nelson. “By early summer we will be in our new facility,” stated Nelson. “At that time, in addition to having a full inventory of over 100 new and used vehicles on the lot, our service area will be open which will provide service and repair work on all makes and models of vehicles, as well as provide warranty work on all Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.”

