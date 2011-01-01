Latest News

Recorder candidates go head to head

Posted 10/17/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

In preparation for the general election on Nov. 6, McKenzie County Recorder candidates Katie Paulson and Dori Sparby discussed the current climate in the county, hot topics in the recorder’s office and what influenced them to run for the recorder position.

“The sheriff removal process and everything that came after it definitely put anxiety in my mind. The climate in our community has polarized,” Paulson said of deciding whether or not she would run for office. “There is a feeling of distrust for the people who are serving and it is hard to put yourself out there.”

Despite the hesitation to step into the political arena, Paulson forged ahead. She did so, she said, because after working in the recorder’s office for eight years, she is ready for the job.

Sparby, on the other hand, said that the sheriff removal proceedings is an example of exactly why she is running for office. She worked in the recorder’s office as a deputy county recorder from 2011 to 2014.

“When I left the recorder’s office, I didn’t agree with a lot of the stuff going on at the courthouse,” Sparby said. “In the last few years it has gotten worse. We need some accountability up there.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer