Latest News

Ramage wins third runner-up in Miss N.D. Pageant

Posted 6/27/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City native Emily Ramage won third runner-up in the Miss North Dakota Pageant on June 9. The 23-year-old Ramage participated in the pageant as Miss Western Star. With her tireless energy, she recently finished her second year of law school at the University of North Dakota School of Law while simultaneously preparing for the Miss North Dakota Pageant.

While the competition for the Miss North Dakota crown was fierce, Ramage said that the contestants were genuinely kind and supportive of one another.

“I can truly say that the contestants for Miss North Dakota are some of the brightest, most ambitious and well spoken young women in North Dakota,” said Ramage. “Every girl genuinely wishes the best for each other and it truly shows in the way that contestants care for and treat each other.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer