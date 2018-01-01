Latest News

Ramage named state’s 2018 Outstanding Rural Health Provider

Posted 6/20/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

When Dr. Gary Ramage and his wife, Pam, moved to Watford City 23 years ago to serve as a physician at McKenzie County Memorial Hospital, it was his intent to stay in the community for just three years.

The Ramages fell in love with living in rural North Dakota and decided that Watford City would be the perfect place for Gary to not only provide healthcare to a community of 1,500 people, but also to raise their family.

For 23 years, Dr. Ramage has been the backbone of the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems Inc. (MCHS) and on Thursday, June 14, he was honored for his lifelong commitment to rural healthcare by being named North Dakota’s 2018 Outstanding Rural Health Provider. The award was presented to Ramage on Thursday, June 14, at the 2018 Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health’s annual banquet in Grand Forks.

“I’m very honored and privileged to have been chosen for this award,” states Ramage. “My patients mean everything to me.”

