Latest News

Radioactive waste facility hearing set to be held Nov. 21

Posted 11/15/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

An open hearing between McKenzie County and the North Dakota Department of Health regarding a permit granted to Waste Management to develop a radioactive waste plant in the Tri-Township area will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center in Watford City.

The hearing is in response to a letter sent to the N.D. Department of Health from the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners in which the commissioners stated their concerns after hearing a presentation from Waste Management. The county commissioners felt that environment procedure, safety precautions, and a detailed plan of how Waste Management would avoid environmental impact and reclaim the area if impact does occur, was not explicitly included in the permit or agreed upon by Waste Management and the county.

“It is important for the public to know and understand that the county will be participating in the state level hearing process,” said Commissioner Vawnita Best. “We will stay very specific to the parameters and inclusions that should be in the permit to protect public and environmental safety.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer