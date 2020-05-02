Latest News

Races shaping up for city, school elections in June

Posted 2/05/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With cities, park districts and school districts in McKenzie County holding their elections in June, so far there hasn’t been any rush of candidates seeking positions on any of those boards.

The first day that candidates could begin circulating petitions to gather signatures for their name to appear on the June 9 ballot was Jan. 1. But, according to city auditors in Watford City, Arnegard and Alexander, as of Jan. 31, no candidates have requested the necessary paperwork to begin gathering signatures.

And that is the same story for area school districts.

According to Peni Peterson, Watford City auditor, there are three four-year terms, as well as a two-year term on the city council up for election in June. Kenny Liebel, Bethany Devlin and Matt Beard currently hold those four-year seats, while Heidi Brenna is filling the term of Aaron Gravos, who resigned from the council in 2019.

None of the current council members, according to Peterson, have so far taken out a petition seeking re-election.

