Latest News

PSC to hold hearing on pipeline conversion

Posted 4/04/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing in Watford City on Tuesday, April 10, regarding a $107 million project to convert an existing gathering pipeline system to a transmission pipeline system in McKenzie County.

Hess North Dakota Pipelines, LLC, has submitted an application to convert approximately 19 miles of 10-inch and 16-inch crude oil gathering pipeline into a transmission line. Because the line is already existing, the project would include minimal construction and above-ground disturbances, but booster pumps would be added to the pipeline in three different locations. The transmission pipeline would have a normal throughput of 100,000 barrels per day, but a maximum capacity of 160,000 barrels per day.

