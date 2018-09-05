Latest News

PSC to hold hearing on natural gas pipeline

Posted 5/09/18 (Wed)

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing in Grassy Butte on Monday, May 14, regarding a proposal to build a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Pipeline system in McKenzie, Billings and Stark Counties. The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Mountain (10 a.m. Central) at the Grassy Butte Community Hall.

Andeavor Field Services, LLC, has submitted an application for a permit to build a $46 million NGL pipeline system consisting of approximately 44 miles of new 6-inch and 8-inch steel pipelines. The project would consist of three separate pipeline segments: (1) “North Segment” consisting of 17 miles of 8-inch pipeline in McKenzie County; (2) “South Segment” consisting of 22 miles of 8-inch pipeline starting in Billings County and ending in Stark County; and (3) the “Product Transfer Segment” consisting of approximately 5 miles of four separate 6-inch pipelines starting in Stark County and ending in Billings County. The North and South segments will interconnect using approximately 42 miles of the previously permitted BakkenLink Pipeline.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer