PSC to hold hearing in Watford on ONEOK pipeline

Posted 5/15/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will be holding a public hearing in Watford City on Friday, May 17, regarding a proposal for a natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline project in McKenzie County.

ONEOK Bakken Pipeline, LLC, is proposing to construct an approximately 10.8 mile-long NGL pipeline that would start at the Targa Badlands Little Missouri Gas Processing Plant and end at an interconnection with ONEOK’s planned Demicks Lake Pipeline.

The pipeline project, which is estimated to cost $15 million, would be a 12-inch steel pipeline designed to carry a maximum throughput of 20,000 barrels per day. The pipeline would carry Y-grade NGLs (a mixture of ethane, propane, butanes, iso-butane mix, pentanes, and natural gasoline).

The pipeline would be located entirely in McKenzie County.

The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. (CDT) on Friday, May 17, at the Little Missouri Inn & Suites, 109 9th Ave. SE, Watford City.

