Latest News

PSC to hold hearing in Watford on new pipeline

Posted 3/27/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing in Watford City on Wednesday, April 3, regarding a proposal for a $125 million natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline project in McKenzie County. The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. (CT) at Teddy’s Residential Suites, 113 9th Ave. SE, Watford City.

ONEOK Bakken Pipeline, LLC, is proposing to construct an approximately 77-mile long NGL pipeline (approx. 74 miles in North Dakota) that would start at the ONEOK Demicks Lake Natural Gas Processing Plant in McKenzie County and extend to the southwest ending in Richland County, Mont., at an interconnection with another pipeline.

