Latest News

PSC to hold hearing in Watford on gas plant expansion project

Posted 9/19/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing in Watford City on Thursday, Sept. 27, regarding a proposal for a gas processing plant expansion in McKenzie County. The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. at Teddy’s Residential Suites, 113 9th Ave. SW.

Hiland Partners Holdings LLC has submitted an application for a permit to expand the capacity of its Roosevelt Gas Plant from 60 million standard cubic feet per day to 260 million standard cubic feet per day. The plant processes wellhead natural gas gathered from crude oil wells dedicated to Hiland’s gathering system. Once processed, the natural gas liquid product extracted from the gas is transferred to the ONEOK pipeline system. Residue gas, largely methane and ethane, will be transferred to the Northern Border pipeline system.

The cost of the expansion is estimated at $150 million. The cost of the existing plant’s construction was approximately $84 million.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer