PSC to hold hearing in Watford for proposed gas processing plant

Posted 2/07/18 (Wed)

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing in Watford City on Thursday, Feb. 15, regarding a proposal for a gas processing plant in McKenzie County. The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. at Teddy’s Residential Suites, 113 9th Avenue SW.

Arrow Field Services, LLC, has submitted an application for a permit to construct the Arrow Bear Den Gas Processing Plant II Project, which would have a processing capacity of 120 million cubic feet per day. The plant will produce Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane, butane, and natural gasoline, as well as pipeline-grade natural gas, which is a mixture of methane, ethane and carbon dioxide.

The $136 million project would be located approximately 7.5 miles southeast of Watford City. The plant will be located on the same land parcel as the Arrow Bear Den Gas Processing Plant I, which is a 30 million cubic feet per day gas processing plant.

