PSC approves siting permits for gas plant, pipeline project

Posted 3/28/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A new gas plant located south of Watford City and a 181.5 mile long pipeline that will deliver Bakken oil to Minot have received siting permits from the North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC).

The two projects, the Arrow Bear Den Gas Processing Plant II and the Cenex Pipeline upgrade project, which represent more than a $250,000 investment in North Dakota’s oil patch were approved on March 14 by the PSC.

“These two projects represent additional energy infrastructure that is essential to the state’s oil and gas industry and will help improve environmental stewardship and quality of life,” said Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, who holds the siting portfolio.

