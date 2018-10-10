Latest News

Promiseland Project to make inaugural stop in Watford

Posted 10/10/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

On Oct. 14, a nationwide event that will be the first of 50 other similar events to be held across the country kicks off in Watford City, N.D. The Promiseland Project is coming to the Rough Rider Center bringing with it a full-size front porch set, a renowned marketing expert and a myriad of mysterious events.

Roy Spence, a marketing expert who brought the country marketing schemes such as the anti-littering campaign, “Don’t Mess with Texas,” and created public service announcements that have raised millions of dollars for various causes including Hurricane Harvey victims, has taken on his biggest challenge yet - unifying America.

On Oct. 14, several folk bands will take to the stage at the Rough Rider Center, including North Dakota’s own Tigirlily. And those conversations that Spence so badly wants to begin in America will be held.

