Latest News

Preschool option for low income families offered in Watford City

Posted 10/31/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Last week the Watford City Save the Children Head Start program opened up to full days with a class of 18 students. With a custom fit classroom in the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1’s district transportation building, the Head Start class is the answer for preschool-aged children in local low income or otherwise struggling families.

Conversation surrounding preschool options for all demographics of kids in the district has been going on for over a year as the school district has assessed the needs and resources available to them. As families have flocked to Watford City, school enrollment, specifically with elementary and preschool-aged students, has skyrocketed.

