taoCMS™ Demo Site: Latest News


Weather Forecast
Home » Latest News »

Latest News

Preschool option for low income families offered in Watford City

Posted 10/31/18 (Wed)

Preschool option for low income families offered in Watford City

By Betsy Ryan
Farmer Staff Writer

Last week the Watford City Save the Children Head Start program opened up to full days with a class of 18 students. With a custom fit classroom in the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1’s district transportation building, the Head Start class is the answer for preschool-aged children in local low income or otherwise struggling families.
Conversation surrounding preschool options for all demographics of kids in the district has been going on for over a year as the school district has assessed the needs and resources available to them. As families have flocked to Watford City, school enrollment, specifically with elementary and preschool-aged students, has skyrocketed.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer


© Copyright McKenzie County Farmer. All rights reserved.powered by taoCMS™ Web Content Manager