Powell wins first in Keep North Dakota Clean contest

Posted 4/17/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

A poster contest that’s been around longer than anyone can remember, Keep North Dakota Clean (KNDC), recently partnered with Newman Outdoor Advertising to announce this year’s state winners of the 51st KNDC Art and Media Contest.

Of the 10,000 students ranging from Pre-Kindergarten through grade 12 to participate, two students from Alexander Public School made the cut to top rank.

“They’ve had their artwork sent in before, but they’ve never been chosen before,” says Tarynn Jacobson, 5th grade teacher at Alexander Public School. “So when they found out they actually placed, they were pretty excited.”

The two Alexander students placing are fifth graders Lainey Powell, who won first place, and Cassie Helminen, who took third place.

