Portable classrooms coming back to elementary school

Posted 4/17/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While no one likes them, portable classrooms will once again be used at Watford City Elementary School next year in order to meet another expected year of record enrollment.

“The portable classrooms will give us some relief at the school until the new elementary school is built,” stated Steve Holen, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 superintendent.

During the school board’s meeting on Monday, April 8, the board approved spending $100,000 for a 14-month lease of the portable classrooms, which are expected to arrive in June so that they can be set up and equipped for the start of school next August.

“All in I would expect that it will cost around $150,000 for the district to have the portable classrooms available for next year,” stated Holen. In addition to the $100,000 for the rent of the four classrooms, Holen anticipates that it will cost the district $30,000 to provide furniture and an additional $10,000 to $15,000 for utilities.

Holen says that the four portable classrooms will be used for a portion of the district’s third grade classes, while four of the third grade classrooms will be moved to the middle school.

