Popovich Comedy Pet Theater to kick off Long X Concert Series

Posted 9/18/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In its never ending search for great entertainment to bring to Watford City, the Long X Arts Foundation will be bringing a wide range of performers to the community this year as part of its 2019-20 concert series. Now in its second year, this season area residents will be treated to a pet comedy theater, a comedian/ventriloquist/musician, a singer, as well as an a cappella group.

“We had such huge support and energy around our first concert series, and we’re excited about the lineup we’ve hand-picked for our community,” states Jessie Scofield, president of the concert series committee and director of the Long X Arts Foundation. “This year, our featuring acts will appeal to all ages and tastes.”

According to Scofield, the Long X Arts Foundation is committed to providing high quality entertainment at an affordable rate for members of the community.

Kicking off the Concert Series on Tuesday, Oct. 8, is The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich, and the talents of his furry costars.

