Latest News

Police seek info on Halloween hit and run

Posted 11/08/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a pickup that struck a child, who was Trick-or-Treating, on Oct. 31, at approximately 6:07 p.m.

According to a prepared news release by the police department, officers responded to a 911 call of a child versus pickup truck crash in the 200 block of 6th Ave. NE, and that the driver of the vehicle had fled from the scene.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer