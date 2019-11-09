Latest News

Police search for driver of pickup that hit Watford child

Posted 9/11/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Police Department is searching for an older white Ford Ranger pickup that injured a Watford City child in a hit and run at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.

According to the department, officers responded to a call of a vehicle-bike injury crash in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue SW involving an eight-year-old juvenile. The child had been riding a bike in that area when an older white Ford Ranger that was traveling westbound struck the child and bike. The Ford Ranger then failed to stop and continued west on 3rd Avenue SW from the scene.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer