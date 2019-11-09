Latest News

Police investigate string of burglaries

Posted 9/11/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Three adults and three juveniles are being investigated by the Watford City Police Department in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins and burglaries that have occurred in the city.

According to a news release by the Watford City Police Department at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 as officers were responding to a vehicle break-in on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue NE, they received another call of a burglary of a garage less than one block away.

The homeowner of the second break-in chased the suspect, and while doing so, a firearm fell to the ground from the suspect’s pants. The suspect picked the handgun up and continued to flee to a residence in the 200 block of 6th Street NE. Officers were able to recover a second firearm from the same area, as well as other stolen items that were dropped by the suspect(s).

After receiving a search warrant, officers detained the three adults and three juveniles. Two of the adults, Timothy Ray Allen, 43, and Steven Oliver Larsen, 58, both of Watford City, were arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia - methamphetamine. Officers also located a stolen firearm, ammunition, and other stolen property in the residence.

