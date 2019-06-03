Latest News

Police Dept. offers free gun locks

Posted 3/06/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Through a partnership with Project ChildSafe, the Watford City Police Department is making free firearm safety kits available to area residents.

Project ChildSafe, a program developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), has distributed more than 37 million firearm safety kits throughout the country since 2003. The program is supported by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance and the firearms industry.

“We encourage residents to pick up a Project ChildSafe safety kit so that they can securely store their firearms,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Jensen. “Each kit contains a safety curriculum and a cable-style gun lock. The locks fit on most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns. The goal is to prevent a child or any other unauthorized person from accessing a firearm in your home.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer