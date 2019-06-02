Latest News

Plenty to do outdoors in spite of cold temps

Posted 2/06/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Looking for some outdoor winter fun this season? You might just be in luck this year.

The Fox Hills Golf Course will now be allowing people to go cross country skiing, snow shoeing and even sledding on the old part of the golf course from 11 a.m. to sundown free of charge.

“Last year board member Josh Norby, came up with the idea and we’ve been waiting for enough snow to pursue it,” says Mike Moran, Fox Hills Golf Club superintendent.

The snow activities will take place until the end of winter when the snow begins dying down.

According to Moran, the golf course does not supply any of the gear for those partaking in winter activities. And he asks that anybody participating remain on designated areas of the course.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer