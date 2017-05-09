Latest News

Petition to recall one commissioner misses deadline

Posted 9/05/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

McKenzie County Commissioner Vawnita Best will not be the subject of a recall vote as the Badlands Recall Committee failed to meet the deadline of Monday, Aug. 28, to submit the number of required signatures to the McKenzie County Auditor’s office.

“We knew that we faced a narrow window of time to gather the number of signatures for Best’s recall,” stated Guy Rolfsrud, a member of the Badlands Recall Committee. “But we are still in the process of gathering signatures for the recall of commissioners Douglas Nordby and Gene Veeder.”

Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie CountyAuditor/Treasurer confirmed that no petitions were submitted to her office on Aug. 28.

While the recall group has one year to circulate for signatures, because Best is up for re-election in 2018, the deadline to submit their recall petitions of her was shorter.

The effort to collect recall signatures of the three commissioners officially began after North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved the sponsoring committee’s petition forms on Aug. 10.

