Paws on patrol

Posted 7/18/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City Police have welcomed a new member to the force.

K-9 Kilo hit the streets June 22 with her handler Officer Brandon Kindred. The 2-year-old German Shepherd is a single-purpose drug dog who has already earned her keep with several arrests and searches for narcotics.

“She’s very laid back,” Kindred said as his furry partner eyed him from the floor. “She’s driven at the same time when it comes to work but as soon as we’re off duty, she’s like any other dog.”

Kilo’s acquisition got rolling in March when police considered costs and later received approval. Kindred and a police sergeant went to K-9 Working Dogs International in Kansas where the team went though two weeks of dog and handler training before returning to Watford City.

“Kilo’s been working ever since,” said Watford City Police Chief Shawn Doble. “Her whole job is to find drugs.”

Watford City Police had a previous K-9 trained on money, article searches and tracking people, but a single-purpose dog brings more of a community-oriented aspect, Doble and Kindred said.

