Paulson, Sparby seek County Recorder position

Posted 5/30/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Katie Paulson and Dori Sparby will be seeking the position of McKenzie County Recorder in the upcoming June 12 Primary Election.

Paulson, who is currently the county deputy county recorder and county director of tax equalization, is married and has three children. Sparby, who owns Saddle Up Western Wear and formerly worked in the county recorder officer, is married and has three children.

Regardless of the outcome of the June 12 vote, both candidates will be advancing to the November General Election.

The McKenzie County Farmer, as part of its election coverage, posed several questions to the candidates on their views of the county recorder’s position and what skills they would bring to the office.

