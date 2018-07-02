Latest News

Patten seeks endorsement for open District 39 Senate seat

Posted 2/07/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With the announcement that Bill Bowman will not be seeking re-election to represent District 39 in the North Dakota Senate at the end of this term, longtime Republican and community leader, Dale Patten, has announced his intention to seek the Republican endorsement for the seat.

“District 39 needs representation in the North Dakota Senate that truly understands the issues facing western North Dakota and has the experience and proven leadership skills necessary to succeed,” stated Patten. “I believe I have the understanding, experience and skills needed to deliver for the people of this district.”

Patten cited his extensive experience in agriculture, energy, local government, federal land issues, budgeting, and finance as proof of his readiness for the N.D. Senate.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer