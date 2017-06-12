Latest News

Park goes to the dogs

Posted 12/06/17 (Wed)

By Carissa Suter

Farmer Contributor

Robin Greenhagen came to North Dakota from Kansas City in 2012, when he discovered that there were real estate development opportunities as a result of the influx of people during the oil boom. He wasn’t sure where he wanted to settle so he toured towns in western North Dakota, visiting Watford City twice.

The second time Greenhagen was in Watford City, he walked into a coffee shop and somebody called him by name. Like many of the folks who have decided to make Watford City their home, Greenhagen found a community in Watford City that he couldn’t find elsewhere so he decided to call it home.

A few years later, after noticing a need, Greenhagen donated land for the development of the town’s first dog park.

“There are a lot of people living in situations where they don’t have a yard for their dogs,” Greenhagen said. “I felt that a dog park would be a great addition to the town.”

The Doc Nelson Dog Park, located north of town at 1425 5th Street Northeast, is an eight-acre fenced in dog park named after the late Doc Nelson. Nelson was the town veterinarian for many years.

