Latest News

Parade of Lights kicks off holiday season

Posted 11/21/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City will be kicking off its Christmas holiday season with its 19th annual Parade of Lights sponsored by the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce.

The day after Thanksgiving, “The Magic of Christmas” themed event will feature a parade that begins at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds parking area and then makes its way to Watford City’s Main Street. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and spectators can watch the parade as it comes down Main Street.

“Parade of Lights will be bigger and better than previous years because more families are here than ever before,” says Karen George, Chamber board member and local realtor.

