Latest News

Pair sought by law enforcement

Posted 11/20/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured when his patrol vehicle struck a deer while he was in a high speed pursuit of a vehicle being driven by a Watford City man.

Shipp was attempting to stop a white Chevrolet Camaro being driven by Tyler DeFoe. The vehicle’s passenger Candice Clark had an outstanding warrant.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer