Latest News

Pair arrested for drug distribution

Posted 3/14/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Two people, Derek Quitt and Tiffany Brown, face multiple drug charges, including possession with intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substances, a Class A Felony, following their arrest by the Northwest Narcotics Task Force.

During a search of Tyler DeFoe’s Watford City residence on Feb. 28, agents of the Northwest Narcotics Task Force, along with the Watford City Police Department and the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department, found 500 grams of meth in individually wrapped baggies, 200 grams of marijuana in individually wrapped baggies, three grams of cocaine, one gram of psilocybin mushrooms, a .25 auto handgun and $1,428 in U.S. currency.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer