Latest News

Over 241,000 meals packed in two days

Posted 3/18/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Last weekend, the echoes of joyous chanting could be heard throughout the Rough Rider Center fieldhouse as thousands of volunteers sporting hair nets spurred each other on as they labeled, weighed and bagged meals for Feed My Starving Children (FMSC).

“We had 1,024 volunteers that packed 241,272 meals,” says Angie Hartel, co-chair of the Feed My Starving Children Watford City MobilePack committee of the event that was held on March 12-14.

FMSC has multiple warehouses throughout the world where people are able to visit and volunteer to pack dry mixes of food that are sent out to countries in need. As an extension of FMSC, a program called MobilePack exists. If a coordinator can organize 500 volunteers, commit to paying for all the meals packed (at least a goal of 100,000 meals) and have a suitable facility for the large operation, FMSC will send a crew and truck full of supplies to run a meal-packing event.

“The first year, we packed 101,088 meals. Last year, we packed a little over 137,000 and this year we packed a little over 100,000 more meals than last year,” says Hartel.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer