Outdoor Movie Night returns to Watford City’s Main Street

Posted 8/21/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While many people may not remember the days gone by when families loaded up their cars to head to the drive-in movie theatre, the Long X Arts Foundation and the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce are keeping those family-friendly memories alive.

And while there is no drive-in movie theatre in Watford City, for the second year an outdoor movie night will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, on Main Street.

This year’s movie will be “Sing,” a computer-animated musical about a group of anthropomorphic animals that enter a singing competition hosted by a koala who is trying to save his theater. The film includes more than 60 songs from famous artists and also has an original song by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande called Faith.

According to Jessie Veeder-Scofield with the Long X Arts Foundation, the event, which will be held in the lot between Door 204 and Re/Max Bakken Realty, will start at 7 p.m. and will feature a sing-along and dance party, free art activities, face painting, games, sidewalk chalk, treats, popcorn and more.

The movie will start at dark (around 8:45 p.m.).

