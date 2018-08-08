Latest News

Opening hearts to tornado victims

Posted 8/08/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Karis Mellinger and Heidi Redding were overwhelmed with gratitude toward the community’s support for all of the tornado victims who lost everything that they owned in an EF2 tornado that destroyed nearly 100 campers in the Prairie View RV Park, south of Watford City on July 10.

The pair were part of the nearly 100 tornado victims who were able to pick up much needed items on Wednesday, Aug. 1, as they wandered through a Watford City warehouse filled with bedding, clothing and household items.

“This has been super helpful to us,” stated Mellinger, 28, formerly of Washington, Iowa. “The community has been so supportive of all of us since the tornado.”

Mellinger was hoping to find furniture, as well as baby clothing and cleaning supplies as she and her husband and two children set up their new lives in a Lutheran Social Services (LSS) apartment.

“We feel more at home in Watford City than we did in Iowa,” stated Mellinger, who like Redding noted that this type of community response to the tornado victims would probably not have happened in their former hometowns.

