Latest News

Opening flower shop is a dream come true

Posted 12/13/17 (Wed)

By Carissa Suter

Farmer Contributor

Teale Wold grew up in Crosby, N.D., having her grandmother as an enormous influence in her life.

Teale learned many important lessons from her grandmother. She learned to value the simple things in life, like the splendor of digging in dirt alongside a family member to plant a garden. Or that having fresh flowers in a house offers a reminder that there is beauty even on the darkest day.

Teale’s grandmother taught her that serving others is life’s most rewarding work. From these lessons, a dream was born in Wold. The dream of owning her own flower shop.

Mabe’s Flower Market, located at 104 4th Avenue Southeast in Watford City, opened on Nov. 14, this year. The business is appropriately named after Wold’s grandmother, Mabel, who family endearingly called “Mabe.” Wold’s grandmother passed away in August of this year, shortly before Wold’s business came to fruition.

“It’s called Mabe’s Flower Market because my grandma was my best friend,” Wold said.

