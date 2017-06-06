Latest News

Open for business: Watford City to host first job fair

Posted 6/06/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Local job seekers will have a first-time opportunity on their hands as Watford City’s Rough Rider Center hosts the first local job fair next Wednesday, June 14.

Forty-one employers will be there for hopefully several hundred expected job seekers, said Fran Zerr, of Job Service North Dakota in Williston.

“I think we’ve got a nice mix of companies that are coming in,” she said, from the postal service, to groceries to banking, as well as oilfield labor.

Positions for transportation, heavy equipment operators and diesel mechanics are wide open, Zerr said, with new companies coming in and registering to use Job Service North Dakota to post listings.

“We seem to be in a shortage of workers again to a certain extent,” she said.

Hosting its first-ever job fair, Watford City’s event will be a bit of a test run, Zerr said, but future fairs are likely.

Previously, area job seekers had to shuffle to Dickinson or Williston for employment fairs.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer