ONEOK moves forward with new gas plant

Posted 2/28/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

On the heels of last month’s announcement by Hess Midstream Partners and Targa Resources on their plans to construct a $150 million natural gas processing plant south of Watford City, a second large gas processing plant will soon be built in McKenzie County.

ONEOK, which has several other gas processing facilities in McKenzie County and western North Dakota, announced last week that it intends to proceed with the construction of the Demicks Lake plant in eastern McKenzie County. ONEOK’s Demicks Lake plant had been approved by the North Dakota Public Service Commission in 2015. However, the company soon thereafter put the plant’s construction on hold due to low commodity prices.

The Demicks Lake plant, which is in the core of the Bakken play in the Williston Basin, is part of a nationwide $4 billion investment by ONEOK.

“With more than $4 billion of announced capital-growth projects since June 2017, we continue to build off of our significant asset footprint,” said Terry K. Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. “The Demicks Lake plant will provide critical natural gas processing capacity to accommodate increasing Williston Basin production, helping producers meet natural gas capture targets in North Dakota.”

