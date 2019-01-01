Latest News

ONEOK donates $100,000 to McKenzie County Flood Relief Fund

Posted 6/19/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Following spring flooding on the Yellowstone River that inundated more than 14,400 acres of land and damaged 29 homes and displaced 110 residents, an oil field company has stepped up in a big way to help provide relief to those impacted.

ONEOK, one of the nation’s largest energy midstream service companies which operates several natural gas processing plants and miles of gas pipelines in McKenzie County, recently contributed $100,000 to the McKenzie County Flood Relief 2019 Fund, a component fund of the North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF).

The McKenzie County Flood Relief 2019 Fund was established in the wake of the devastating flooding that hit McKenzie County this spring.

As a result of the flooding, over 1,400 of the agricultural acres were unable to be planted this year and nine of the homes were completely destroyed with another 12 sustaining major damage.

“Most of the impacted areas in the Yellowstone Valley had never before experienced flooding, so most of these homeowners have no insurance to cover their losses,” said Karolin Jappe, McKenzie County Emergency manager. “The donations sent in from individuals and businesses are going to be crucial for these families to get back on their feet.”

