ONEOK buoys after the boom

Posted 8/22/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Like so many residents and businesses of the Bakken region, ONEOK felt the growing pains of the oil boom.

“We had to muscle through them at the time of,” said Craig Forsander, vice president of operations.

Now processing 50 percent of natural gas produced in the Williston Basin, ONEOK maintains multiple plants, including its Lonesome Creek location south of Alexander.

Lonesome Creek processes 200 Mcf of gas per day, part of the near 1 Bcf processed daily in total with its other locations in the region, including the Bear Creek, Garden Creek, Grasslands and Stateline plants, connected to 5,000 wells.

“We’ve come a long way in these last two years getting things stabilized in our business,” Forsander told county representatives on a tour last week. “We remain bullish on the future of the basin.”

