On the road to recovery

8/01/18

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Jamie Mallison and her husband, Chris McDaniel, don’t know how they and their 3-year old son, Dakota, survived the EF2 tornado that destroyed their fifth wheel camper along with over 100 other campers in the Prairie View RV Park, south of Watford City on July 10.

“We were in the hardest hit part of the RV park,” stated Mallison, 24, in a phone interview from her hospital bed in Billings, Mont., where she had just come out of her sixth surgery to repair the massive cuts that she had received as a result of being thrown out of their camper.

“I was in bed with our son and Chris was in the living room watching TV when the electricity went off and we heard and felt the winds,” remembers Mallison. “I grabbed my son and then the trailer started to flip. I don’t remember much after that except that I couldn’t find my son or Chris.”

In spite of suffering a very deep cut that ran from her lower back and down her leg, Mallison’s motherly instincts kicked in as she recalls finding a hard hat and rushing out into the pounding hail in search of her son.

