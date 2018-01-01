Latest News

On her way to the Miss North Dakota Pageant

Posted 3/21/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

On Feb. 24, 2018, Watford City High School graduate Emily Ramage was crowned Miss Western North Star. The win qualified her to compete in the Miss North Dakota Pageant held in June 2018 in Williston.

Ramage is no stranger to pageants and has been involved with the Miss America Organization for eight years.

Originally from Watford City, Ramage graduated from Watford City High School in 2013. Both of her parents, Dr. Gary and Pam Ramage, still reside in Watford City

“I loved growing up in Watford City because of the strong sense of community support,” Ramage said. “I was given many opportunities in Watford City that I wouldn’t have had elsewhere and am forever grateful for that.”

