Latest News

Old Settlers’ Day honors Lewis couple

Posted 8/29/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Bill and Donna Lewis have deep roots in western McKenzie County.

Her grandfather John McRae left Scotland in 1903 and homesteaded the family ranch in 1906, south of today’s Sather Dam. Bill’s father came from Minnesota for work on the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation project way back when.

“This is pretty much home to us,” Donna said.

This weekend, the Lewises will be honored at Alexander’s 72nd annual Old Settlers’ Days.

