Oil production will stay steady into winter

Posted 8/15/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

For the foreseeable future, North Dakota oil production should maintain 1 million daily barrels, the state’s top regulator says.

“It becomes impossible to guess once we get into winter weather as to how that might affect it,” said Lynn Helms, director of the state department of mineral sources. “We should be staying in that million to 1,050,000 range for the foreseeable future.”

Oil production fell about 4 percent from May to June, the DMR reported. Gas production increased 2 percent, Helms said, while gas capture held at 91 percent.

Repairs to main transmission lines did affect gas capture on the Fort Berthold Reservation, he added. Arrow Field Services’ proposed gas processing plant to be located 7.5 miles southeast of Watford City would relieve some stress, Helms also said.

