Nursing homes left wanting by governor’s proposed budget

Posted 12/26/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

North Dakota’s nursing home administrators are saying that Gov. Doug Burgum’s recommendation of a one percent funding increase, while appreciated, is not adequate to meet the increasing costs to provide care.

“While the money the Governor placed in the budget for Long Term Care is noted and appreciated, a one percent inflationary adjustment is not sufficient,” states Dan Kelly, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. CEO. “This placed the care we provide to our elders at jeopardy.”

According to Kelly, a recent survey of state nursing homes, reveals that they will have projected losses of $8 million in 2018, which is up from losses of $3.7 million in 2016.

“The inflationary adjustment we receive covers all our increased expenses for heating, food, and supplies, as well as staff raises and the cost of health insurance,” stated Kelly. “We all know that these costs exceed one percent.”

According to the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, after three years of not seeing any increases in state assistance, they will be asking the 2019 Legislature for a three percent increase.

