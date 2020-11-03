Latest News

Nordby seeks seat on Higher Ed board

Posted 3/11/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Doug Nordby, an optometrist and owner of Nordby Vision Center of Watford City, is one of 14 candidates being considered for a seat on the North Dakota Board of Higher Education created by the resignation of new federal judge Dan Traynor

Kirsten Baesler, state school superintendent, said last week that she was gratified by the robust interest in the opening. The person who is chosen will serve until June 30, 2022, when Traynor’s term ends, and will be eligible for reappointment to a full four-year term.

“We have strong and qualified candidates from across North Dakota,” Baesler said. “People are interested in helping our North Dakota university system be as successful as it can possibly be. People have ideas, and viewpoints, and perspectives that they want to bring.”

