No place like Watford’s Homefest

Posted 6/06/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

After 60 mph wind gusts on Homefest’s first night last year, this year’s event hopes for a nicer weekend.

The annual Homefest kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, June 23, on Watford City’s Main Street, bringing together residents, city natives, music, food, drinks and games, coordinated by the Watford City Chamber of Commerce.

Coordinator Mary Gumke said backup plans are in place to move festivities to the Veterans Memorial Building in case of bad weather, but otherwise, events as usual are planned for the city’s Main Street the last full weekend this month.

A handful of street food vendors will be on hand for Friday night, with Killdeer singer Chloe Fredericks opening for the Cody Charles Band.

Events line Saturday’s schedule all day, starting with Boy Scout Troop 382’s pancake breakfast and registration for Relay For Life’s Homefest fun run, both beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The fun run begins at 9 a.m., starting and ending on Main Street.

