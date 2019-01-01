Latest News

Nine lives can’t exist without one

Posted 12/23/19 (Mon)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

For anyone who knows Ardith Favorite, it is safe to say that she’s not just any cat lady. She is the cat lady in Watford City, who has almost single-handedly been on a mission to trap, neuter and rescue as many stray cats in the community as she can.

After starting the Trap, Neuter, Rescue (TNR) Foundation earlier this year, Favorite has already saved over 114 cats and kittens that would have otherwise faced certain death by starvation.

For her countless hours and efforts to help reduce the city’s stray cat population, often under the radar of the rest of the community, Favorite has been chosen as the recipient of the 2019 McKenzie County Farmer Heart of Gold Award.

