New tower to increase area’s water supply

Posted 11/15/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

If the Western Area Water Supply Authority (WAWSA) receives a grant from the North Dakota State Water Commission, a new 3 million gallon water tower will be constructed that will bring additional water to serve Watford City, Arnegard and rural McKenzie County Rural Water customers.

According to Jaret Wirtz, WAWSA executive director, the authority will be meeting with the State Water Commission on Dec. 8, to request funding for the new tower, which is expected to cost $6.8 million.

“The state has been pushing for more regional water projects,” stated Wirtz. “This is an ideal project for them to approve as it will allow for one water tower instead of two.”

The project has been endorsed by both the Watford City and Arnegard city councils.

