Latest News

New program helps adults learn English

Posted 1/30/19 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Three nights a week, you can peek into a classroom at the Rough Rider Center and see the back of more than a dozen ambitious heads as they lean forward in concentration. For the first time since anyone can remember, English language and GED classes for adults are being taught by a certified teacher in Watford City.

On Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, anyone is invited to participate in GED classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and English language classes from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center for free.

The two classes are the result of a combined effort between Williston State College, the McKenzie County Job Development Authority and the Rough Rider Center.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer